One of world's last Blockbuster stores to close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the last Blockbuster stores in the world is set to close.



The Blockbuster in Sandy, Oregon announced on Facebook that it will close by the end of 2017. It's one of just 10 stores left open in the entire world.



Blockbuster used to be a movie rental giant with more than 9,000 stores. Now, only 10 are left in the entire world.

There are six in Alaska, one in Texas, and three, soon to be two, in Oregon. The rise of Netflix and online streaming slashed sales.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and closed almost all of its stores in 2013.

The owner of the closing store in Sandy says most people would stop by the store just to take a picture out front.

