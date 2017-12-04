Louisville's chamber of commerce to recognize 12 'hot' and 'fast - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville's chamber of commerce to recognize 12 'hot' and 'fast' companies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's chamber of commerce is recognizing 12 up-and-coming companies.

GLI EnterpriseCorp, the entrepreneurial arm of Greater Louisville Inc., is scheduled to hand out its "Hot and Fast" Innovation Awards Monday night.

The winners in the "Hot" category are start-ups that are innovators, doing something really different in a big way. The "Fast" companies are growing at warp speed, that have at least doubled their revenue over the last three years. 

"You'll find it's not difficult to find companies to recognize," said Lisa Bajorinas, vice president of Greater Louisville Inc., adding that the difficulty comes when trying to "narrow down our list."

The winners are scheduled to be announced Monday night.

Past winners include ZirMed, Appellis Pharmaceuticals and MobileServe.

