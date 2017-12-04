2 Eastern High School students arrested after loaded gun found in locker

Two students were arrested on Dec. 4, 2017, after a loaded gun was found in a backpack in a locker.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Eastern High School students were arrested Monday after a loaded gun was found in a locker at Eastern High School.

According to a message sent to Eastern High School families, school officials found the gun in a student's backpack in his locker after another student reported it.

The text of the note is pasted below:

December 4, 2017 Dear Eastern Families: This letter is to inform you of an incident that occurred at our school this morning. We value communication and want to be sure you have accurate information about the events that take place in our building. This morning, it was reported to staff that a student was in possession of a weapon. Our administrators and security quickly located a loaded handgun in the student’s backpack in his locker. Two students have been arrested in connection with the incident and are being disciplined according to JCPS policies and procedures. The incident was handled professionally and efficiently, and the academic day was not disrupted. We appreciate and commend the individual who provided information to staff about this situation. As always, our staff is here to ensure the safety of our students and to maintain an environment of learning. If you have any further questions about this incident, please let us know. Sincerely, Lana Kaelin, Principal

Eastern High School

No other details are available at this time.

