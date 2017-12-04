Jefferson Co. murder convict receives more prison time for death - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jefferson Co. murder convict receives more prison time for death threat against prosecutor

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County man convicted of murder has received more prison time for threatening a prosecutor during a court proceeding.

According to a release from the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General, 35-year-old Kenneth Brown was convicted on a charge of intimidating a participant in the legal process. Authorities say Brown threatened to kill Jefferson County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Kristi Gray in 2016.

Brown was indicted by an Oldham County grand jury in January of this year.

A two-day trial for that charge began on Nov. 29 in Oldham Circuit Court. Officials say Brown was found guilty on Nov. 30 and he agreed to accept a seven-year prison term in exchange for waiving future appeals of the charge.

Officials say Gray helped convict Brown of murder in 2012 and charged him with solicitation to commit murder. The solicitation to commit murder charge is still pending, according to authorities.

He is currently serving a prison sentence of 24 years at the Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in La Grange for several charges, including murder.

Brown was found guilty of killing a well-known Louisville rapper, Lashawn Talbert, known as the "Shizz." Talbert was shot and killed in Aug. 2010. 

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.