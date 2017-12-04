Jefferson Co. murder convict receives more prison time for death threat against prosecutor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County man convicted of murder has received more prison time for threatening a prosecutor during a court proceeding.

According to a release from the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General, 35-year-old Kenneth Brown was convicted on a charge of intimidating a participant in the legal process. Authorities say Brown threatened to kill Jefferson County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Kristi Gray in 2016.

Brown was indicted by an Oldham County grand jury in January of this year.

A two-day trial for that charge began on Nov. 29 in Oldham Circuit Court. Officials say Brown was found guilty on Nov. 30 and he agreed to accept a seven-year prison term in exchange for waiving future appeals of the charge.

Officials say Gray helped convict Brown of murder in 2012 and charged him with solicitation to commit murder. The solicitation to commit murder charge is still pending, according to authorities.

He is currently serving a prison sentence of 24 years at the Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in La Grange for several charges, including murder.

Brown was found guilty of killing a well-known Louisville rapper, Lashawn Talbert, known as the "Shizz." Talbert was shot and killed in Aug. 2010.

