Jefferson Co. murder convict receives more prison time for death threat against prosecutor

According to a note sent home to parents, the gun was found in a backpack in a student's locker.More >>
According to a note sent home to parents, the gun was found in a backpack in a student's locker.More >>
He is currently serving a prison sentence of 24 years.More >>
He is currently serving a prison sentence of 24 years.More >>
The pursuit came to an abrupt end at the corner of Ralph Avenue and Neblett Avenue.More >>
The pursuit came to an abrupt end at the corner of Ralph Avenue and Neblett Avenue.More >>
A Shively man accused of pointing a gun at his cousin and telling him "this is your last day on Earth," was released on home incarceration Monday.More >>
A Shively man accused of pointing a gun at his cousin and telling him "this is your last day on Earth," was released on home incarceration Monday.More >>
Authorities say a homeowner in Laurel County, Kentucky was surprised to find a stranger in his kitchen, drinking milk and eating ice cream.More >>
Authorities say a homeowner in Laurel County, Kentucky was surprised to find a stranger in his kitchen, drinking milk and eating ice cream.More >>
The suspect was arrested on Saturday.More >>
The suspect was arrested on Saturday.More >>
A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday and charged with multiple counts of felony sex abuse against a child after police said they obtained evidence showing him sexually abusing an infant.More >>
A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday and charged with multiple counts of felony sex abuse against a child after police said they obtained evidence showing him sexually abusing an infant.More >>
Police say the suspect had a bruise on his chest from the gun shot.More >>
Police say the suspect had a bruise on his chest from the gun shot.More >>