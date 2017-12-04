Kentucky farmers can now export horses to China, capitalizing on growing international market

A Shively man accused of pointing a gun at his cousin and telling him "this is your last day on Earth," was released on home incarceration Monday.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- China could soon spend big bucks in the Bluegrass.

Part of a new trade agreement, farmers in Kentucky can now export their horses to China, which is something they haven’t been able to do in years.

"As the Chinese race industry continues to grow, they want the best horses in the world, which means you have to buy Kentucky proud," Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarels said.

For the last two years, the Chinese government put a hold on trading live horses with the U.S. over concerns about the spread of a possible fatal disease.

"They love to bet," said Frank Penn, a commercial horse breeder. "They bet on anything. In Hong Kong, they bet more in a weekend than we bet in a year."

Just recently, China lifted that trade barrier, and Kentucky farmers will reap the benefits, from the ones who raise the horses to the ones who grow the food.

"We actually hosted a delegation of Chinese vets here to Keeneland and to other states to prove to them we had the safety protocols that they wanted in place so we could resume trade with China," Quarles said. "Each year, Kentucky exports about $200 million of Kentucky proud horses around the world."

Quarels said two out of three U.S. horses sold around the world come from Kentucky and China could be one of the most untapped markets for thoroughbred horses.

There’s no way to know for sure just yet how much money the agreement will rake in.

"We think it’s going to be at the bare minimum in the millions," Quarels said. "They sold a horse here this November for $6 million. There there’s no way to quantify what it’s worth."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.