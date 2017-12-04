LMPD asking for public's help to find missing 14-year-old girl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD asking for public's help to find missing 14-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:
Alexis Cotton (Source: Louisville Metro Police) Alexis Cotton (Source: Louisville Metro Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to a news release, 14-year-old Alexis Cotton was last seen at her home in the 400 block of N. 21st Street, near Cleveland Avenue, at around 2 a.m. on Monday. Police say she may be in danger.

Cotton is described as a white female with blue eyes and blondish brown hair. She weighs 175 pounds and is 5'-9" tall. Her picture, provided by Louisville Metro Police, is included with this story.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, they are asked to call the anonymous police tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.