Remains of sailor who died in 1941 Pearl Harbor attack returning - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Remains of sailor who died in 1941 Pearl Harbor attack returning home to Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 76 years, a U.S. sailor's remains are finally returning home to Louisville for burial.

Samuel Crowder was declared dead in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, but his remains were just identified a few months ago.

WDRB first shared the story about his family's search for answers in October

We've learned his remains are returning to his family in Louisville this Thursday for burial with full military honors. Visitation will be held Friday at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home on Bardstown Road.

His funeral service will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Crowder will be buried in Resthaven Memorial Park next to his mother. 

