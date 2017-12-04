Authorities identify motorcyclist who died in I-264 crash on Sun - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify motorcyclist who died in I-264 crash on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after crashing his motorcycle on I-264 West, near Cane Run Road, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 55-year-old Robert Timothy Chapman, of Garfield, Kentucky. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MetroSafe supervisors said the crash was reported just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said Chapman was driving westbound and lost control of his motorcycle while trying to avoid a Thunderbird that had stopped on top of the ramp and was straddling one of the lanes. 

Chapman, who was not wearing a helmet, hit the back of the Thunderbird and was thrown from the bike. His cause of death is listed as "multiple blunt force injuries."

The driver of the Thunderbird and three passengers were not injured. All westbound lanes of I-264 were closed for about three hours while crews cleared the scene, according to TRIMARC.  

