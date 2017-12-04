RAW VIDEO | Archie Millers talks about Indiana's 77-64 win over Iowa

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak Monday night after cruising past Iowa in Bloomington, 77-64.

The Hoosiers sped out to a 15-point halftime lead and it never gave up the lead. IU went on a 14-0 run in the first half to build a lead, and when the Hawkeyes crept close late, the Hoosiers responded with a 19-0 run to put it away.

Junior Juwan Morgan led IU with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Iowa was held to 37 percent shooting from the field.

Watch head coach Archie Miller's full press conference in the video player above.

