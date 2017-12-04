More than a dozen car break-ins leave Elizabethtown neighbors feeling uneasy

A Shively man accused of pointing a gun at his cousin and telling him "this is your last day on Earth," was released on home incarceration Monday.

Officials said a call was received Sunday just before 11 a.m.

He confessed to molesting the boys in the motel before saying he had dozens of other victims, according to police.

The pursuit came to an abrupt end at the corner of Ralph Avenue and Neblett Avenue.

A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday and charged with multiple counts of felony sex abuse against a child after police said they obtained evidence showing him sexually abusing an infant.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- From Thursday to Sunday, Elizabethtown Police were busy responding to over a dozen car break-ins. Hundreds of dollars in cash and thousands of dollars in electronics were stolen.

"This happened in a series of neighborhoods between St. John Road and Cardinal Drive," said Elizabethtown Police spokesman John Thomas.

Burglaries were reported on El Dorado Drive, Clifford Drive and Phillip Circle.

"It was quite a surprise to wake up in the morning and find out that somebody had been riffling through the cars here," said Pearl Rutledge, who lives on Phillip Circle.

Change was taken from a black SUV in her driveway, but Rutledge feels like it was much more.

"It's not very nice, and it makes you worry some about your community," Rutledge said.

Churches aren't even off limits. Worshipers at Grace Heartland became victims at 9 a.m. during day care drop-off.

"To have this happen, it kind of sickens your stomach, because you think this is sacred ground," Executive Pastor Marty Fulkerson said. "But to a thief, it apparently doesn't matter.

"We try to help the community and those in need, and we would've been glad to sit down and talk with them, because that's the right way to get some help."

Police said the suspect or suspects could strike again, so they want you to be ready.

"This is the most preventable type of crime," Thomas said.

Officers suggest the following precautions:

Lock your doors

Take everything valuable out of your car.

If you're out, put all shopping bags in the trunk.

"Sometimes, we forget to do the basics," Fulkerson said.

