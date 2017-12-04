More than a dozen car break-ins leave Elizabethtown neighbors fe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

More than a dozen car break-ins leave Elizabethtown neighbors feeling uneasy

Posted: Updated:

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- From Thursday to Sunday, Elizabethtown Police were busy responding to over a dozen car break-ins. Hundreds of dollars in cash and thousands of dollars in electronics were stolen.

"This happened in a series of neighborhoods between St. John Road and Cardinal Drive," said Elizabethtown Police spokesman John Thomas.

Burglaries were reported on El Dorado Drive, Clifford Drive and Phillip Circle. 

"It was quite a surprise to wake up in the morning and find out that somebody had been riffling through the cars here," said Pearl Rutledge, who lives on Phillip Circle.

Change was taken from a black SUV in her driveway, but Rutledge feels like it was much more.

"It's not very nice, and it makes you worry some about your community," Rutledge said.

Churches aren't even off limits. Worshipers at Grace Heartland became victims at 9 a.m. during day care drop-off.

"To have this happen, it kind of sickens your stomach, because you think this is sacred ground," Executive Pastor Marty Fulkerson said. "But to a thief, it apparently doesn't matter.

"We try to help the community and those in need, and we would've been glad to sit down and talk with them, because that's the right way to get some help."

Police said the suspect or suspects could strike again, so they want you to be ready. 

"This is the most preventable type of crime," Thomas said.

Officers suggest the following precautions:

  • Lock your doors
  • Take everything valuable out of your car. 
  • If you're out, put all shopping bags in the trunk. 

"Sometimes, we forget to do the basics," Fulkerson said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved
 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.