Kroger recalls baby water product over mold concerns - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kroger recalls baby water product over mold concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger has recalled a water product for babies after receiving complaints about mold.

Bottles of Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water with sell-by dates from April 26, 2018, to Oct. 10, 2018, have been pulled from shelves, and the FDA has issued an alert for those who many have purchased the product already.

The water was distributed in Kroger stores in Kentucky and Indiana, as well as  Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Kroger said its test found Talaromyces penicillium, but the mold may not be seen with naked eye.

The affected products have a UPC Code of "0 41260 37597 2" and the plant code "51-4140."

