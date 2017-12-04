Kosair Charities and Middletown Cycling raising money to give bi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kosair Charities and Middletown Cycling raising money to give bikes to at-risk kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kosair Charities is working The Shawnee Boys and Girls Club and Middletown Cycling to provide bicycles and a different route for at-risk youth.

With gun violence, drugs, temptation and risk all around them, Dalton Gahafer, Program Director at the Shawnee Boys and Girls Club, said many kids often can't escape it.

"Sometimes there are shootings in the park right out here," Gahafer said. "We've lost kids to it."

Gahafer said bicycles have provided a new path for the at-risk youth he works with.

"Not only are they at risk statistically in their communities, but a lot of them exhibited non-diagnosed behavioral issues," he said. "Those have seemed to improve since we've had the program as well."

The program, called Kosair Charities Pedal Power, is in conjunction with Middletown Cycling. Both groups are collecting donations and purchasing bikes for at-risk youth.

"This is really the first year that we have moved into hoping to get bikes for teenagers, specifically at-risk teens," said Marki Hartladge with Kosair Charities.

Ross Horsley, who owns Middletown Cycling, said he'll be helping to educate the teens and maintain the bikes for at least a year.

"You don't just walk in and say, 'I want a free bike,' and somebody hands it to you," he said. "It's a process, and I think that's the good part of the program. It's going to get bikes to people that really need them to better their lives."

Gahafer believes he's already seeing that in some of his youth.

"The ones that have their bikes already, they are riding them regularly," he said.

The Pedal Power ends at the end of the month. To find out how to donate, click here.

