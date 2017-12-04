Lamar Jackson named Heisman Trophy finalist for second straight - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lamar Jackson named Heisman Trophy finalist for second straight year


Photo courtesy @HeismanTrophy Photo courtesy @HeismanTrophy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second straight year, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Alongside Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Stanford running back Bryce Love, Jackson will be in New York City for the ceremony at 8 p..m Saturday.

"I’m so proud of Lamar for what he’s accomplished on the field and off,” head coach Bobby Petrino said in a news release from U of L. “To have an opportunity to become only the second player in the history of college football to win this prestigious award twice speaks to talent and drive Lamar has to be one of the game’s greatest players of all time. He’s the ultimate competitor and winner, and is one of the greatest young men I’ve ever had the pleasure to coach. He comes to the facility every day with a smile on his face and works extremely hard to get better each and every day. He’s a very special player, and I’m not sure we will ever see a player with his type of talent ever again.” 

Jackson won the award in his sophomore season last year, becoming the first player in U of L history to do so. He is the fifth player in history to win the award and return as a finalist the next year, joining Oklahoma's James White, USC's Matt Leinart, Florida's Tim Tebow and Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel.

Jackson released a statement after being named a finalist Monday night:

“I’m honored to be chosen as a finalist with these two outstanding players. They both had great seasons and deserve this tremendous honor. I want to thank all my teammates and coaches for achieving this honor together.”



