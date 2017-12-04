FBI escorting Kentucky fugitive Eric Conn to US from Honduras - WDRB 41 Louisville News

FBI escorting Kentucky fugitive Eric Conn to US from Honduras

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Officials in Honduras say a fugitive Kentucky lawyer who disappeared six months ago after pleading guilty to massive Social Security fraud is on his way back to the United States.

Eric Conn was handed over to the FBI on Tuesday, a day after his capture by a SWAT team as he came out of a Pizza Hut in the coastal city of La Ceiba.

Spokesman Jorge Galindo of the country's Technical Agency of Criminal Investigation said they left Honduras on a private plane. Authorities say Conn is expected to arrive in Kentucky late Tuesday afternoon.

Federal agents spent months tracking down Conn, who cut off his electronic monitor and fled in June. Conn pleaded guilty in March to stealing from the federal government and bribing a judge in a more than $500 million Social Security fraud case.

Conn disappeared on June 2 after a hearing in Lexington. Police found his ankle monitor in a backpack on the side of I-75 in Fayette County. He was later spotted in New Mexico.

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky later sentenced Conn in absentia to 12 years in prison, ordered him to pay almost $170 million in restitution, a $50,000 fine and a forfeiture judgment of $5,750,404.

