Fugitive Kentucky lawyer Eric Conn captured in Honduras

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eric Conn has been captured in Honduras, officials told the Associated Press on Monday.

A newspaper in Honduras says the Technical Agency for Criminal Investigation (ATIC) caught Conn as he was leaving a restaurant. The ATIC had been following for him for weeks.

Conn disappeared on June 2 after a hearing in Lexington. Police found his ankle monitor in a backpack on the side of I-75 in Fayette County. He was later spotted in New Mexico.

Conn pleaded guilty in March to his role in a $550 million social security fraud scheme. Prosecutors said that scheme involved Conn, a doctor, bogus medical reports and a federal judge and the goal of the scheme was to get patients' disability money who might not actually need it.

In June, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky sentenced Conn in absentia to 12 years in prison, ordered him to pay almost $170 million in restitution, a $50,000 fine and a forfeiture judgment of $5,750,404.

The paper in Honduras reports Conn will be transferred to the United States on Tuesday.

