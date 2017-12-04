Attorney for woman claiming she was sexually harassed by Jeff Ho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Attorney for woman claiming she was sexually harassed by Jeff Hoover says new whistleblower lawsuit is false

Posted: Updated:
Former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover Former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An attorney for the woman who said she was sexually harassed by former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover said Monday much of a whistleblower lawsuit filed Monday is false.

In November, Hoover resigned from his post after it was reported that he settled a sexual harassment claim made by a female staffer. At the time, Hoover said he never engaged in "unwelcome or unwanted conduct." He also said he never had sexual relations with the woman in question.

On Monday, a whistleblower lawsuit was filed that claimed Hoover had “sexual encounters” with the female staffer and then used GOP donor funds in an attempt to cover it up in a "secret" sexual harassment settlement.

Daisy Olivo, the communications director for the Kentucky House Republican Leadership, filed the suit  against the Legislative Research Commission claiming her job duties were effectively eliminated because of her role in confronting GOP leaders about the alleged harassment.

On Monday night, Garry Adams, an attorney for the initial sexual harassment accuser, issued a statement that denies two key elements of the whistleblower lawsuit:

"In her complaint, Ms. Olivo states that former Speaker Hoover and our client engaged in sexual relations. Our client has confirmed this is absolutely not true.

Likewise, our client was not coerced into resolving the matter. Among numerous inaccurate matters alleged by Ms. Olivo, our client did not advise her that the matter was resolved with “private funds pooled by prominent campaign donors.”

Hoover also issued a statement on Monday, saying in part:

"The allegations set forth in the whistleblower lawsuit filed today are absolutely not true. I have never engaged in sexual contact of any kind with any staff member during my 21 years in Frankfort. Never.”

This story will be updated.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.