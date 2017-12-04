Attorney for woman claiming she was sexually harassed by Jeff Hoover says new whistleblower lawsuit is false

The pursuit came to an abrupt end at the corner of Ralph Avenue and Neblett Avenue.

The pursuit came to an abrupt end at the corner of Ralph Avenue and Neblett Avenue.

Louisville mom accused of fleeing traffic stop at more than 90 mph with 5-year-old in car

Louisville mom accused of fleeing traffic stop at more than 90 mph with 5-year-old in car

Eric Crawford with five takeaways from Louisville's second straight loss.

Eric Crawford with five takeaways from Louisville's second straight loss.

Deng Adel loses the ball in traffic in Louisville's loss to Seton Hall on Sunday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Deng Adel loses the ball in traffic in Louisville's loss to Seton Hall on Sunday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

He confessed to molesting the boys in the motel before saying he had dozens of other victims, according to police.

He confessed to molesting the boys in the motel before saying he had dozens of other victims, according to police.

Police say mom in California turns in teen son after he admits to molesting 50 kids

Police say mom in California turns in teen son after he admits to molesting 50 kids

According to a note sent home to parents, the gun was found in a backpack in a student's locker.

According to a note sent home to parents, the gun was found in a backpack in a student's locker.

Police say he was driving westbound and lost control of his motorcycle while trying to avoid a Thunderbird that had stopped on top of the ramp and was straddling one of the lanes.

Police say he was driving westbound and lost control of his motorcycle while trying to avoid a Thunderbird that had stopped on top of the ramp and was straddling one of the lanes.

Dennis Petrullo had overseen the downtown arena for AEG since the Los Angeles-based company took over from the Kentucky State Fair Board in 2012.

Dennis Petrullo had overseen the downtown arena for AEG since the Los Angeles-based company took over from the Kentucky State Fair Board in 2012.

A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday and charged with multiple counts of felony sex abuse against a child after police said they obtained evidence showing him sexually abusing an infant.

A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday and charged with multiple counts of felony sex abuse against a child after police said they obtained evidence showing him sexually abusing an infant.

Kentucky man charged with multiple counts of felony sex abuse crimes against an infant

Kentucky man charged with multiple counts of felony sex abuse crimes against an infant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An attorney for the woman who said she was sexually harassed by former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover said Monday much of a whistleblower lawsuit filed Monday is false.

In November, Hoover resigned from his post after it was reported that he settled a sexual harassment claim made by a female staffer. At the time, Hoover said he never engaged in "unwelcome or unwanted conduct." He also said he never had sexual relations with the woman in question.

On Monday, a whistleblower lawsuit was filed that claimed Hoover had “sexual encounters” with the female staffer and then used GOP donor funds in an attempt to cover it up in a "secret" sexual harassment settlement.

Daisy Olivo, the communications director for the Kentucky House Republican Leadership, filed the suit against the Legislative Research Commission claiming her job duties were effectively eliminated because of her role in confronting GOP leaders about the alleged harassment.

On Monday night, Garry Adams, an attorney for the initial sexual harassment accuser, issued a statement that denies two key elements of the whistleblower lawsuit:

"In her complaint, Ms. Olivo states that former Speaker Hoover and our client engaged in sexual relations. Our client has confirmed this is absolutely not true. Likewise, our client was not coerced into resolving the matter. Among numerous inaccurate matters alleged by Ms. Olivo, our client did not advise her that the matter was resolved with “private funds pooled by prominent campaign donors.”

Hoover also issued a statement on Monday, saying in part:

"The allegations set forth in the whistleblower lawsuit filed today are absolutely not true. I have never engaged in sexual contact of any kind with any staff member during my 21 years in Frankfort. Never.”

This story will be updated.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.