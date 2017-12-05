LMPD: Louisville woman hospitalized with broken bones, brain bleed after boyfriend assaulted her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say seriously assaulted his girlfriend.

Travis Kniffley, 29, was arrested Monday at his home in the 2000 block of West Burnett Avenue, near South 22nd Street.

According to an arrest report, a witness called police and stated Kniffley was assaulting his girlfriend. Police say the witness said she heard something and looked outside and saw Kniffley "stomping on the victim and dragging her up a flight of steps."

Authorities say officers found Kniffley nearby, while the victim was found unresponsive at the couple's apartment.

Police say the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with "severe injuries." According to police, the victim had swelling to her face and eyes and several broken bones. Officials say the victim also suffered "a brain bleed that is potentially life threatening."

Kniffley is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is expected in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.