Brown Hotel creates massive gingerbread replica of Louisville skyline

The Brown's culinary team spent 120 hours creating this gingerbread depiction of Louisville's skyline. The Brown's culinary team spent 120 hours creating this gingerbread depiction of Louisville's skyline.
Brown Hotel Executive Pastry Chef Jaclyn Joseph says the hotel wanted to do something a little more heartfelt this year. Brown Hotel Executive Pastry Chef Jaclyn Joseph says the hotel wanted to do something a little more heartfelt this year.
The Brown Hotel's gingerbread representation of Louisville's skyline will be on display through the end of the holidays. The Brown Hotel's gingerbread representation of Louisville's skyline will be on display through the end of the holidays.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Brown Hotel is displaying a gingerbread version of the downtown Louisville skyline.

The massive gingerbread city was created by the hotel's culinary team, and involved more than 120 hours of work. It's six feet long, three feet high and four feet wide.

Chefs used 120 pounds of gingerbread and 70 pounds of icing to build the skyline.

Jaclyn Joseph, the executive pastry chef at the Brown, says the hotel wanted to add a twist to traditional holiday gingerbread creations. 

"It's something a little different than your traditional gingerbread house, but we wanted to do something that was a little more heartfelt, something that represented not only us, but also Louisville, and so what better to do than the skyline?"

The skyline will be displayed in the hotel's lobby until the end of the holiday season. 

