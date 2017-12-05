Suspects accused of stealing from Bullitt County salvage yard - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspects accused of stealing from Bullitt County salvage yard

Wayne Ferguson and Buffie Swann (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center) Wayne Ferguson and Buffie Swann (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two suspects are behind bars, accusing of stealing from a business along an interstate in Bullitt County.

Hillview Police arrested Wayne Ferguson and Buffie Swann Monday afternoon. Police say they parked their SUV on I-65 North, near the Bullitt / Jefferson County line.

Investigators say Ferguson jumped the fence and stole four rims and tires and a battery from Blue Lick Truck & Van Parts. The business backs up to the interstate.

An employee took video -- which is included with this story -- and says Ferguson walked back-and-forth through a hole in the fence to steal the items, then brought them to the SUV where Swann was inside.

Swann is charged with meth possession and receipt of stolen property. The sheriff's office also says that Swann initially gave police false information about her identity. She has been charged with identity theft in connection with that alleged action.

Ferguson is charged with possession of a controlled substance, receipt of stolen property and criminal trespassing.

