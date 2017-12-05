Forecastle Festival to hold holiday pre-sale on Friday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Forecastle Festival to hold holiday pre-sale on Friday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers of the Forecastle Festival say people interested in going to next year's event will have an opportunity to get their hands on tickets this week.

According to a news release, a holiday pre-sale will take place this Friday starting at 10 a.m.

There will be a limited amount of general admission weekend passes available for $129.50, plus additional fees. The tickets can be purchased on the Forecastle website, Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets.

The festival, which will celebrate its 16th year in 2018, will take place from July 13 through July 15 at Waterfront Park.

Details about the line-up for the 2018 festival are expected to be released early next year.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

