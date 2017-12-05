LaRue County dad arrested after 4-month-old allegedly found in car, covered in feces and urine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a LaRue County man is in custody after his 4-month-old son was found abandoned inside a vehicle, covered in urine and feces.

According to an arrest report, members of the LaRue County Sheriff's Office were called to the Marathon Gas station on Weldon Loop Road in Upton, Kentucky, near the interchange between I-65 and Upton Talley Road, just before 10 a.m. on Monday. Authorities say they spoke with a woman who claimed she had been assaulted at the home of 22-year-old Kristopher Bundy, in the 200 block of Riggs Street, off Highway 31W in Upton.

The woman had sustained bruising, cuts and bite marks all over her body -- and said Bundy was still at the home, with their 4-month-old son.

When deputies arrived at the home, they allegedly saw Bundy run through the back yard and into the nearby woods. Two deputies chased after him, and several of Bundy's dogs pursued the officers, according to the arrest report. The sheriff's office says one of the deputies tripped over a wire fence, which was covered with leaves. According to the arrest report, that deputy suffered an injured knee as a result of the fall.

Neither deputy was able to find Bundy at that time.

At that point, officers turned their attention to locating the 4-month-old boy. They were unable to find the child inside the house. He was eventually discovered alone, abandoned, inside a vehicle that was parked outside the home, according to the arrest report. Officers say the child was found wearing clothes saturated in urine and feces.

As a result, LaRue County Social Services was called to the scene. At this point, authorities say the child's mother told them that Bundy had locked her in the house for the past three days.

Bundy was later located and arrested. He's charged with abandonment of a minor, endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree domestic violence assault, third-degree assault of a police or probation officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and violation of local leash laws.

He is currently being held in the LaRue County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.