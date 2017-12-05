University of Louisville taken off probation with accrediting agency

Officials in Honduras say a fugitive Kentucky lawyer who disappeared six months ago after pleading guilty to massive Social Security fraud is on his way back to the United States.More >>
Police say the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with "severe injuries."
Police say he was driving westbound and lost control of his motorcycle while trying to avoid a Thunderbird that had stopped on top of the ramp and was straddling one of the lanes.
Police say he also imprisoned the mother of his child in his house for three days.
According to a note sent home to parents, the gun was found in a backpack in a student's locker.
He confessed to molesting the boys in the motel before saying he had dozens of other victims, according to police.
Logan Moore spent summer and fall building the thrill ride in his backyard in Harlan County.
A Shively man accused of pointing a gun at his cousin and telling him "this is your last day on Earth," was released on home incarceration Monday.
After a year in limbo, the University of Louisville is no longer at risk of losing its accreditation. The university's accrediting agency, commonly called SACS, revoked U of L's probationary status after a vote of the agency's board at its annual meeting in Dallas on Tuesday.
The 15-story Willow Grande tower is now on the cusp of being built in Cherokee Triangle nearly a decade after it was first proposed.
Churchill Downs Inc.'s decision to sell its biggest division – social games operator Big Fish Games – streamlines the company's business but also raises questions about how it will replace the profits that Big Fish generated, according to analysts who follow the company.
Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.
Only about 13 percent of registered nurses in the United States were men in 2015, but the male share of the profession has risen steadily since 1960, according to research by a U of L economist.
Louisville-based Humana Inc. has updated its "change in control" policy entitling high-level executives to severance payments if they are demoted or laid off following a sale or merger of the company. Humana disclosed the change in an SEC filing late on Wednesday.
The chairman of the University of Louisville board of trustees said the board is committed to conducting a "closed" search in which finalists for the next president of the university will not be made public -- over the objection of many faculty and staff members and students.
It's too soon to determine whether Braidy Industries, the aluminum manufacturing company in which Kentucky taxpayers are a big shareholder, is a "public agency" that must disclose its records like state and local government.
