RAW VIDEO | Louisville's David Padgett discusses weekend loss to Seton Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L interim head men's basketball coach David Padgett spoke Tuesday afternoon about the Cards' recent loss to Seton Hall, even as he previewed the team's next game against Siena College.

Padgett told reporters that his team was eager to "get this losing taste out of our mouth."

"We're anxious to get back out there and get to work," he said.

Padgett said the Cardinals have potential they didn't tap into when facing Seton Hall.

"We haven't played up to our potential," he said. "I don't think anyone would disagree with that...we've hurt ourselves at crucial times."

That said, Padgett added that the team's issues are fixable.

The Cards' next game will be against Siena College on Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center. The game has a scheduled start time of 7 p.m.

To see Padgett's full comments, click on the video player.

