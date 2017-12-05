Work begins on the Waterfront Botanical Gardens - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Work begins on the Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work is underway to turn an old landfill site into the Waterfront Botanical Gardens.

Crews started clearing the area off Frankfort Avenue and River Road on Monday.

After workers remove the brush and debris, they'll begin preparing the site for utilities and building a road and a pathway from the site to Beargrass Creek.

The master plan is for the $50 million project to be built in three phases. 

About $7 million has been raised for the $10 million first phase, which will include a family education center, which will include a 250-person event space. There will be a Beargrass Creek pathway and overlook, 

There will be three smaller education buildings in the first phase to be used as a classroom, greenhouse and workshop.  Four education gardens and a pollinator meadow will also mark the opening in mid-2019. 

Future phases will include a main entrance south of the Heigold Facade. A bike and pedestrian path to connect the Butchertown Greenway and Beargrass Creek. The visitors center will include a restaurant, event lawn and a water filtration garden. 

Once the Waterfront Botanical Gardens are finished in 2019, organizers hope to attract 100,000 visitors per year. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.