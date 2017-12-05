Mother's boyfriend charged after Indiana toddler dies from beati - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mother's boyfriend charged after Indiana toddler dies from beating

Mitchell Vanryn (Image Courtesy: Fox59) Mitchell Vanryn (Image Courtesy: Fox59)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Fort Wayne, Indiana, boy has died from injuries he suffered after he was beaten by his mother's boyfriend, according to police.

Fox59 reports the claim was made in court documents.

Police say Mitchell Vanryn was babysitting his girlfriend's 2-year-old son, Malakai Garrett, on Nov. 29, while she was working.

Court documents state Vanryn told police he put Garrett down for a nap at 1 p.m. The child was still asleep at 4:10 p.m.

According to officials, Vanryn said he slapped the child in the face to wake him up. After that didn't work, Vanryn placed the boy in a bathtub with cold water.

A neighbor's home surveillance video shows Vanryn leaving the residence with the child in his arms at 4:43 p.m. The child appeared to be limp and unresponsive.

Fox59 says Vanryn took Garrett to a fire station and from there he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy showed that Garrett suffered bruising in several areas including his chest, head, face, back and stomach, according to Fox59. The child also suffered severe injuries to his liver, small intestine, stomach and pancreas.

The doctor who performed the autopsy on Garrett said the injuries were consistent with blows from a fist.

Vanryn is charged with domestic battery and aggravated battery.   

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

