Dustin Hoffman unexpectedly grilled over sexual harassment alleg - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dustin Hoffman unexpectedly grilled over sexual harassment allegations during HBO interview

(Photos by Charles Sykes, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Photos by Charles Sykes, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) -- A starry anniversary discussion of the film "Wag the Dog" turned testy Monday when moderator John Oliver confronted Dustin Hoffman about allegations of sexual harassment.

Hoffman seemed blindsided and defensive by the line of questioning from the host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight." Hoffman explained the accusation was 40 years old. "I don't love that response either," Oliver said. Hoffman shot back: "What response do you want?" Hoffman maintained that he did nothing wrong.

Actress Anna Graham Hunter has alleged that Hoffman groped her and made inappropriate comments when she was a 17-year-old intern on the set of the 1985 TV movie "Death of a Salesman."

Hoffman had said in an earlier statement that the incident "is not reflective of who I am," which Oliver seized on and called a "cop-out," adding: "It is reflective of who you were." Hoffman complained: "You've put me on display here."

The back-and-forth came at a 20th-anniversary screening panel at the 92nd Street Y. Onstage in addition to Oliver and Hoffman were Robert De Niro, producer Jane Rosenthal and director Barry Levinson.

"I get no pleasure from having this conversation," Oliver said. Referring to Hoffman, he added: "But you and I are not the victims here."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

