Dustin Hoffman unexpectedly grilled over sexual harassment allegations during HBO interview

A Shively man accused of pointing a gun at his cousin and telling him "this is your last day on Earth," was released on home incarceration Monday.

Logan Moore spent summer and fall building the thrill ride in his backyard in Harlan County.

He confessed to molesting the boys in the motel before saying he had dozens of other victims, according to police.

Police say mom in California turns in teen son after he admits to molesting 50 kids

According to a note sent home to parents, the gun was found in a backpack in a student's locker.

Police say he also imprisoned the mother of his child in his house for three days.

Police say he was driving westbound and lost control of his motorcycle while trying to avoid a Thunderbird that had stopped on top of the ramp and was straddling one of the lanes.

Police say the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with "severe injuries."

Officials in Honduras say a fugitive Kentucky lawyer who disappeared six months ago after pleading guilty to massive Social Security fraud is on his way back to the United States.

NEW YORK (AP) -- A starry anniversary discussion of the film "Wag the Dog" turned testy Monday when moderator John Oliver confronted Dustin Hoffman about allegations of sexual harassment.

Hoffman seemed blindsided and defensive by the line of questioning from the host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight." Hoffman explained the accusation was 40 years old. "I don't love that response either," Oliver said. Hoffman shot back: "What response do you want?" Hoffman maintained that he did nothing wrong.

Actress Anna Graham Hunter has alleged that Hoffman groped her and made inappropriate comments when she was a 17-year-old intern on the set of the 1985 TV movie "Death of a Salesman."

Hoffman had said in an earlier statement that the incident "is not reflective of who I am," which Oliver seized on and called a "cop-out," adding: "It is reflective of who you were." Hoffman complained: "You've put me on display here."

The back-and-forth came at a 20th-anniversary screening panel at the 92nd Street Y. Onstage in addition to Oliver and Hoffman were Robert De Niro, producer Jane Rosenthal and director Barry Levinson.

"I get no pleasure from having this conversation," Oliver said. Referring to Hoffman, he added: "But you and I are not the victims here."

