Police investigate after shooting prompts SUV crash in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a man was shot just before a vehicle crash in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, it happened just before 3 p.m. near the corner of S. 8th Street and W. Breckinridge Street. Smiley says shots were fired at a vehicle at that location, and that vehicle subsequently crashed.

A black male inside that vehicle was shot. Smiley says he got out of the vehicle and fled on foot to College Street, where an acquaintance picked him up and took him to University Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A witness at the scene told WDRB reporter Sara Sidery a similar story, saying that a vehicle was following a white SUV while someone in that vehicle shot at the SUV. They say the SUV flipped and a person who had been shot climbed out of the car and ran off.

Police say no arrests have been made.

