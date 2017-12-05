Police investigate after shooting prompts SUV crash in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood

Officials say the victim stated that he and the suspect got into an argument and that both had been drinking alcohol.More >>
Officials say the victim stated that he and the suspect got into an argument and that both had been drinking alcohol.More >>
An employee was able to take video of the alleged crime.More >>
An employee was able to take video of the alleged crime.More >>
The Kentucky attorney accused of masterminding the biggest social security scheme in history is home after he was arrested outside a Pizza Hut in Honduras.More >>
The Kentucky attorney accused of masterminding the biggest social security scheme in history is home after he was arrested outside a Pizza Hut in Honduras.More >>
Police say the shooting victim got out of the crashed vehicle and ran away.More >>
Police say the shooting victim got out of the crashed vehicle and ran away.More >>
The suspect is charged with domestic battery and aggravated battery.More >>
The suspect is charged with domestic battery and aggravated battery.More >>
Police say he also imprisoned the mother of his child in his house for three days.More >>
Police say he also imprisoned the mother of his child in his house for three days.More >>
Police say the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with "severe injuries."More >>
Police say the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with "severe injuries."More >>
Hundreds of dollars in cash and thousands of dollars in electronics were stolen. A church was also hit.More >>
Hundreds of dollars in cash and thousands of dollars in electronics were stolen. A church was also hit.More >>