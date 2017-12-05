Pizza Hut rolling out beer, wine delivery in certain cities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pizza Hut is letting customers in certain test markets include alcoholic beverages for delivery along with their pizza.

On Tuesday the pizza chain announced plans to start testing beer and wine deliveries in certain cities. The service will debut in Phoenix, Arizona with six-packs of Budweiser, Bud Light, and Shock Top.

All options will cost a flat $10.99.

Wine delivery in Phoenix will start in January but details are still up in the air.

Pizza Hut has not said where the pilot program will expand after Phoenix.

Stores need to have a license to distribute alcohol, although many Pizza Hut locations already have one.

All drivers with beer and wine deliveries on their routes will be at least 21 years old, according to the company. Customers will be required to show their IDs at the door.

