VEX Robotics World Championship will return to Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VEX Robotics World Championship will return to Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrating a world-class competition coming to Louisville in the spring that has nothing to do with horses.

This one is all about robotics.

Gov. Matt Bevin joined business leaders to celebrate the return of the VEX Robotics World Championship. It attracts more than 1,000 teams of students from 30 different countries hoping to win.

It's also teaching students valuable skills.

"Young people engaged in STEM and communications skills, the whole package, the soft skills that people refer to and VEX Robotics is training these young people in how to become 21st century value-added employees, and its what Kentucky and the world needs," Gov. Bevin said.

The week-long competition starts in April at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

