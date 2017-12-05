Distracted driving Christmas display turns heads in southern Indiana

Police say he also imprisoned the mother of his child in his house for three days.More >>
Police say he also imprisoned the mother of his child in his house for three days.More >>
Police say the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with "severe injuries."More >>
Police say the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with "severe injuries."More >>
The suspect is charged with domestic battery and aggravated battery.More >>
The suspect is charged with domestic battery and aggravated battery.More >>
The number of grievances climbed this fall. The 15 in Kentucky in October, for instance, were the most of any month since tolling began late last year, while the 11 in Indiana were the highest since June.More >>
The number of grievances climbed this fall. The 15 in Kentucky in October, for instance, were the most of any month since tolling began late last year, while the 11 in Indiana were the highest since June.More >>
"The Silence Breakers" - those who have shared their stories about sexual assault and harassment - have been named Time magazine's Person of the Year.More >>
"The Silence Breakers" - those who have shared their stories about sexual assault and harassment - have been named Time magazine's Person of the Year.More >>
The questions posed to Ruth Mosley that prompted her to turn in a resignation letter the same day WDRB's report aired.More >>
The questions posed to Ruth Mosley that prompted her to turn in a resignation letter the same day WDRB's report aired.More >>
Police say the shooting victim got out of the crashed vehicle and ran away.More >>
Police say the shooting victim got out of the crashed vehicle and ran away.More >>
The fire started around 10:30 Tuesday night on Shanks Lane near Cane Run Road.More >>
The fire started around 10:30 Tuesday night on Shanks Lane near Cane Run Road.More >>