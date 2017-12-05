UPS struggling to keep up with holiday shipping demand - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPS struggling to keep up with holiday shipping demand

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Online shopping has been so successful this year that UPS can't keep up.

The company says package deliveries are being delayed because of an unexpected flood of online orders after Thanksgiving.

UPS is responding to complaints on social media, saying it's working to fix the problem. It expects to be back to normal operations by the end of Wednesday.

UPS says it plans to hire close to 100,000 seasonal workers and use more automation to meet the crush of shipments.

