UPDATE | Suspect charged with double murder in fire that killed woman and teenager

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A woman is facing two murder charges for a fire that killed a woman and a teenager in southwest Louisville on Tuesday night.

Danesha Peden was booked into Metro Corrections just after midnight Thursday. She faces several charges, including murder, assault and arson.

According to an arrest report, Peden admitted to pouring gas and setting the fire at the apartments on Shanks Lane near Cane Run Road.

Archimeda Riley, 41 and Savannah Cooper, 16, died from smoke inhalation, according to Deputy Coroner Michael E. Haag. Peden's arrest report says another child was seriously injured in the fire.

Several people at the apartment complex said they were forced to jump out of windows because flames blocked the front door. Juanisha Sanders was trapped in her third floor apartment and was forced to throw her 1-year-old godson out of a window before jumping herself.

"I was was so scared," Sanders said. "I've never been that scared in my life, but I knew I had to throw him. If I didn't throw him...he's one, I can handle smoke, he couldn't. So I just knew I had to throw him. I couldn't think, I just dropped him."

A neighbor said it all started with a fight inside the apartment.

"Her boyfriend was over here seeing his new baby, and she didn't like it," Daquan Bell said. "And he didn't want to leave with her."

Bell said Peden got "an attitude" and set the fire on the second floor.

"He was just coming to see his brand new baby," Bell said. "She was just two-weeks-old. She had to be thrown out of a window too."

Four families were displaced by the fire. There are six units total in the building. Two of those apartments were damaged in the fire. The building's hallways were also damaged.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Riley and Cooper's family.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.