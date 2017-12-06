Kentuckiana Builds holds ceremony for 13 graduates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the perks of a Louisville program is helping people land jobs before they even graduate.

Representatives of Kentuckiana Builds say the organization is not just laying the foundation for jobs in construction -- it's building careers.

Tuesday was Graduation Day for 13 people who just finished the program. The seven-week training course also helps participants find work in construction trades.

It's a partnership between the Louisville Urban League and KentuckianaWorks.

"It's giving me a chance to get some hands-on with construction and maybe to one day go on and build my own property from the ground up and one day pass it on to my kids," said Lawrence Frazier, a graduate of the program. "That's the real big part about it to me."

Construction companies say it's also a win for them as they face a shortage of skilled craftsmen and women.

