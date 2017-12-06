Kentuckiana Builds holds ceremony for 13 graduates - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentuckiana Builds holds ceremony for 13 graduates

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the perks of a Louisville program is helping people land jobs before they even graduate.

Representatives of Kentuckiana Builds say the organization is not just laying the foundation for jobs in construction -- it's building careers.  

Tuesday was Graduation Day for 13 people who just finished the program. The seven-week training course also helps participants find work in construction trades.

It's a partnership between the Louisville Urban League and KentuckianaWorks.

"It's giving me a chance to get some hands-on with construction and maybe to one day go on and build my own property from the ground up and one day pass it on to my kids," said Lawrence Frazier, a graduate of the program. "That's the real big part about it to me."

Construction companies say it's also a win for them as they face a shortage of skilled craftsmen and women.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.