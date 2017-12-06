Sellersburg Police take 30 kids on Walmart shopping spree as par - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sellersburg Police take 30 kids on Walmart shopping spree as part of 'Christmas for Kids' event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police officers are taking on Santa's role to help families this holiday season.

Sellersburg Police held their annual Christmas for Kids event Tuesday morning.

The entire department was there to take about 30 kids on a shopping spree at a Walmart store. Police in Clark County handled their calls during the event so everyone could participate.

Each kid had a limit of $350 to spend. Half of that went towards clothes, and the kids could spend the rest on toys.

"We enjoy this so much," Chief William Whelan of the Sellersburg Police Department. "It's the gift of giving and to see the looks on some of these kids's face, that otherwise wouldn't be getting anything or much for Christmas, and being able to help them and their families out, its just something that we are blessed to be able to do."

All the money for the event was raised through donations.

