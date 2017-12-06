Sellersburg Police take 30 kids on Walmart shopping spree as part of 'Christmas for Kids' event

Metro Corrections is running on backup power after it went out around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The House of Representatives approved legislation Wednesday loosening gun regulations and allowing those with permits to carry concealed weapons to legally travel with those firearms to other states, a top priority of the National Rifle Association.

The new shot requirements may send students and parents on a mad dash to the doctor's office.

The students were taken to the hospital after three JCPS buses were involved in a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park Thursday morning.

The most alarming thing about this Louisville basketball team has not been the losses to Purdue and Seton Hall. It's been the struggles against teams like Siena.

Louisville coach David Padgett had reason to be alarmed by his team's struggle against Siena Wednesday. (Eric Crawford photo)

Danesha Peden was booked into Metro Corrections just after midnight Thursday morning. She faces several charges including murder, assault and arson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police officers are taking on Santa's role to help families this holiday season.

Sellersburg Police held their annual Christmas for Kids event Tuesday morning.

The entire department was there to take about 30 kids on a shopping spree at a Walmart store. Police in Clark County handled their calls during the event so everyone could participate.

Each kid had a limit of $350 to spend. Half of that went towards clothes, and the kids could spend the rest on toys.

"We enjoy this so much," Chief William Whelan of the Sellersburg Police Department. "It's the gift of giving and to see the looks on some of these kids's face, that otherwise wouldn't be getting anything or much for Christmas, and being able to help them and their families out, its just something that we are blessed to be able to do."

All the money for the event was raised through donations.

