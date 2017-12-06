New Jersey police say drunk woman drove with mass transit sign s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Jersey police say drunk woman drove with mass transit sign sticking out of car

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a woman was drunk when she continued driving with a mass transit sign sticking out of the roof of her car.

The 52-year-old was pulled over Saturday on Route 46 in South Hackensack when police noticed something odd. Police say the woman had a New Jersey Transit sign protruding through the roof of her car.

Police say the woman didn't even know the sign was there.

South Hackensack police say the sign got stuck in the vehicle when the driver was in Secaucus before she was pulled over.

The woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated and careless driving.

