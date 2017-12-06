Pulaski County man arrested on several child porn-related charge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pulaski County man arrested on several child porn-related charges

Posted: Updated:
Derek George (Image Source: Pulaski County Detention Center) Derek George (Image Source: Pulaski County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a Pulaski County man is behind bars on charges related to child porn.

According to a news release, 73-year-old Derek George was arrested on Tuesday by officials with KSP's Electronic Crime Branch.

Authorities say his arrest happened following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

An investigation was launched after George was found sharing images of child porn online, according to police.

Police searched a residence in Somerset on Tuesday. Equipment used in the alleged crime was taken to KSP's forensic lab to be examined, police say.

George is charged with 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Authorities say each charge is a Class-D felony that is punishable by one to five years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.