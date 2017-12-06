Pulaski County man arrested on several child porn-related charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a Pulaski County man is behind bars on charges related to child porn.

According to a news release, 73-year-old Derek George was arrested on Tuesday by officials with KSP's Electronic Crime Branch.

Authorities say his arrest happened following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

An investigation was launched after George was found sharing images of child porn online, according to police.

Police searched a residence in Somerset on Tuesday. Equipment used in the alleged crime was taken to KSP's forensic lab to be examined, police say.

George is charged with 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Authorities say each charge is a Class-D felony that is punishable by one to five years in prison.

