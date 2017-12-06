FBI investigating theft from Louisville Metro Police Officers Credit Union

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is now investigating after a theft at the Louisville Metro Police Officers Credit Union.

Investigators say the theft happened at the Market Street location in downtown Louisville, but police have released few other details.

The FBI tells WDRB News it's aware of the situation, and is working to determine if there was a violation of federal law.

No one has been arrested.

The Credit Union is open to all law enforcement personnel and their immediate family, as well as a handful of other companies.

