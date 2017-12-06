New HUD report shows a decline in homelessness in Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New HUD report shows a decline in homelessness in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homelessness declined in Kentucky in 2017, according to a new report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). 

According to a news release from HUD, the "2017 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress" indicates that local communities in Kentucky reported that 4,025 persons experienced homelessness in a single night this year. Officials say that represents a 5 percent decrease over 2016, and a 39 percent decrease since 2010.

Veteran homelessness decreased 4 percent in January 2016, and decreased 21 percent since 2010, according to the news release.

"In many high-cost areas of our country, especially along the West Coast, the severe shortage of affordable housing is manifesting itself on our streets," HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement. "With rents rising faster than incomes, we need to bring everybody to the table to produce more affordable housing and ease the pressure that is forcing too many of our neighbors into our shelters and onto our streets. This is not a federal problem -- it's everybody's problem."

