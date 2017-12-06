3 people arrested on drug charges in Clark County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say three Scott County residents have been arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia in Clark County.

According to a news release, a trooper pulled over a maroon Chevrolet Monte Carlo near the 23-mile marker on I-65 in Clark County on Tuesday.

Police say 43-year-old Jason Fink was driving the car, and 26-year-old Kenneth Winchester and 24-year-old Kayla Marling were passengers inside the vehicle. All three are from Austin, Indiana, according to police.

According to police, the trooper searched the car and found a purple Crown Royal whiskey bag. Police say a black digital scale, alleged heroin and meth residue, several plastic bags and straws were found inside the bag.

Officials say Marling had syringes in her possession.

All three are charged with meth and heroin possession.

Fink and Winchester face an additional charge of possession of paraphernalia.

Fink is also charged with maintaining a common nuisance.

Marling and Winchester each face a charge of visiting a common nuisance.

Marling faces additional counts of possession of a syringe and obstruction of justice.

All three are being held at the Clark County Jail.

