GE Appliances union has financial problems, new president says

The new president of the union representing workers at GE Appliance Park said his group is working to shore up the organization’s finances after previous leaders spent too much money and failed to properly account for expenses. The financial problems have put IUE-CWA Local 83-761 “under the microscope."More >>
Louisville-based Brown-Forman Corp. reported better-than-expected financial results in the three months ended Oct. 31 and raised its projections for sales growth and profits in its full fiscal year.More >>
After a year in limbo, the University of Louisville is no longer at risk of losing its accreditation. The university’s accrediting agency, commonly called SACS, revoked U of L’s probationary status after a vote of the agency’s board at its annual meeting in Dallas on Tuesday.More >>
The 15-story Willow Grande tower is now on the cusp of being built in Cherokee Triangle nearly a decade after it was first proposed.More >>
Churchill Downs Inc.’s decision to sell its biggest division – social games operator Big Fish Games – streamlines the company’s business but also raises questions about how it will replace the profits that Big Fish generated, according to analysts who follow the company.More >>
Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.More >>
Only about 13 percent of registered nurses in the United States were men in 2015, but the male share of the profession has risen steadily since 1960, according to research by a U of L economist.More >>
Louisville-based Humana Inc. has updated its “change in control” policy entitling high-level executives to severance payments if they are demoted or laid off following a sale or merger of the company. Humana disclosed the change in an SEC filing late on Wednesday.More >>
