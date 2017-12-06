Police investigating after man found shot in Parkland neighborho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating after man found shot in Parkland neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
Police say a gunshot victim found at a home in the 3300 block of Greenwood Avenue is expected to survive. Police say a gunshot victim found at a home in the 3300 block of Greenwood Avenue is expected to survive.
Police say a man was found shot on Greenwood Avenue on Dec. 6, 2017. Police say a man was found shot on Greenwood Avenue on Dec. 6, 2017.
A man found shot in the Parkland neighborhood on Dec. 6, 2017, is expected to survive. A man found shot in the Parkland neighborhood on Dec. 6, 2017, is expected to survive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Parkland neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. 

Police were sent to the 3300 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 3 p.m. after receiving a report that someone had been shot. Officers at the scene tell us the victim was shot in another location, then dropped off at a home on Greenwood Avenue.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the victim was taken to University Hospital with what appear to be non life-threatening injuries.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Mitchell says there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.