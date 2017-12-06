Police investigating after man found shot in Parkland neighborhood

A man found shot in the Parkland neighborhood on Dec. 6, 2017, is expected to survive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Parkland neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police were sent to the 3300 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 3 p.m. after receiving a report that someone had been shot. Officers at the scene tell us the victim was shot in another location, then dropped off at a home on Greenwood Avenue.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the victim was taken to University Hospital with what appear to be non life-threatening injuries.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Mitchell says there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD.

