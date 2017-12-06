Indiana woman charged with arson for Hart County, Ky. house fire - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana woman charged with arson for Hart County, Ky. house fire

Amanda Wright (Image Source: Clark County Jail) Amanda Wright (Image Source: Clark County Jail)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a woman from Clark County, Indiana, is charged with arson for a house fire that happened in Hart County.

According to a news release, police arrested 35-year-old Amanda Wright of Greenville, Indiana, on Tuesday in Clark County.

Wright was charged by a Hart County grand jury in November 2017 for a fire that happened last December, according to police. 

Police say on December 9, 2016, state police received a call about a house fire that happened on Cub Run Highway in Hart County. Police say people were still inside the home at the time of the fire.

Officials say the Cub Run Volunteer Fire Department responded and put out the fire. The people who were inside the home escaped before the firefighters arrived.

Police say a grand jury charged Wright with one count of first-degree arson and six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

She is currently being held at the Clark County Jail awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.

