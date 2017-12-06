U.S. Postal Service to hold passport fairs at several Kentucky and Indiana locations

Danesha Peden was booked into Metro Corrections just after midnight Thursday morning. She faces several charges including murder, assault and arson.More >>
The most alarming thing about this Louisville basketball team has not been the losses to Purdue and Seton Hall. It's been the struggles against teams like Siena.More >>
The students were taken to the hospital after three JCPS buses were involved in a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park Thursday morning.More >>
The new shot requirements may send students and parents on a mad dash to the doctor's office.More >>
At least two people died in a Spencer County crash Thursday morning.More >>
The House of Representatives approved legislation Wednesday loosening gun regulations and allowing those with permits to carry concealed weapons to legally travel with those firearms to other states, a top priority of the National Rifle Association.More >>
Metro Corrections is running on backup power after it went out around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Police in Louisville have arrested an escaped inmate from the Blackburn Correctional Complex.More >>
