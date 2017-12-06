U.S. Postal Service to hold passport fairs at several Kentucky a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U.S. Postal Service to hold passport fairs at several Kentucky and Indiana locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're wanting to apply for a passport, this weekend would be a good time to do it, provided you have the proper documentation handy.

The United States Postal Service is holding passport fair a various locations on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Those locations and times are as follows:

Louisville Air Mail Facility
4440 Crittenden Drive  
Louisville, KY 40221
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Charlestown Indiana 
361 Main Cross Street
Charlestown, IN  47111
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bowling Green General Mail Facility
5300 Scottsville Road
Bowling Green, KY 42104
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pikeville
281 Thompson Road
Pikeville, KY 41501
8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sellersburg
315 E. Utica Street
Sellersburg, IN  47172
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to a news release, customers will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments are needed, but there is a limited capacity for acceptance. Customers will have the option of applying for a passport book (good for all international travel) or the passport card (good only for land and sea travel between the United States and Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda.)

The following fees apply. Note that they must be paid with a personal check or money order, and there is a $25 processing / acceptance fee.

Passport Card: $30 for adults 16 years of age or older, $15 for minors under the age of 16
Passport Book: $110 for adults 16 years of age or older, $80 for minors under the age of 16.
Passport Card and Book: $140 for adults 16 years of age or older, $95 for minors under the age of 16.

All passport Fair locations will also offer passport photo services. A photo costs $15, which can be paid for with cash, a personal check, a debit or credit card, or a money order.

According to the news release, the average time for passport applications and renewals is six weeks, but the State Department can expedite the process to within three weeks for an additional fee.

"To apply for a passport, travelers need to complete Passport Application Form DS-11 (unsigned) and provide one of the following: a U.S. birth certificate from the Department of Vital Statistics (not a certificate of birth) or naturalization papers," the news release states. "Applicants must also show either a valid driver's license, a previous or current U.S. passport book or card, Certificate of Naturalization, Certificate of Citizenship, military I.D. or a federal, state or municipal government employee I.D. card. Applicants 15 and under must be present with both parents unless consent is given; ages 16 and 17 require only one parent be present."

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.