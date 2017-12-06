U.S. Postal Service to hold passport fairs at several Kentucky and Indiana locations

Police in Louisville have arrested an escaped inmate from the Blackburn Correctional Complex.

Metro Corrections is running on backup power after it went out around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Power outage at Metro Corrections leaves all cameras out of use

The House of Representatives approved legislation Wednesday loosening gun regulations and allowing those with permits to carry concealed weapons to legally travel with those firearms to other states, a top priority of the National Rifle Association.

The new shot requirements may send students and parents on a mad dash to the doctor's office.

The students were taken to the hospital after three JCPS buses were involved in a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park Thursday morning.

Dozens of students taken to hospitals after crash involving 3 JCPS buses on Dixie Highway

The most alarming thing about this Louisville basketball team has not been the losses to Purdue and Seton Hall. It's been the struggles against teams like Siena.

Louisville coach David Padgett had reason to be alarmed by his team's struggle against Siena Wednesday. (Eric Crawford photo)

Danesha Peden was booked into Metro Corrections just after midnight Thursday morning. She faces several charges including murder, assault and arson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're wanting to apply for a passport, this weekend would be a good time to do it, provided you have the proper documentation handy.

The United States Postal Service is holding passport fair a various locations on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Those locations and times are as follows:

Louisville Air Mail Facility

4440 Crittenden Drive

Louisville, KY 40221

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Charlestown Indiana

361 Main Cross Street

Charlestown, IN 47111

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bowling Green General Mail Facility

5300 Scottsville Road

Bowling Green, KY 42104

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pikeville

281 Thompson Road

Pikeville, KY 41501

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sellersburg

315 E. Utica Street

Sellersburg, IN 47172

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to a news release, customers will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments are needed, but there is a limited capacity for acceptance. Customers will have the option of applying for a passport book (good for all international travel) or the passport card (good only for land and sea travel between the United States and Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda.)

The following fees apply. Note that they must be paid with a personal check or money order, and there is a $25 processing / acceptance fee.

Passport Card: $30 for adults 16 years of age or older, $15 for minors under the age of 16

Passport Book: $110 for adults 16 years of age or older, $80 for minors under the age of 16.

Passport Card and Book: $140 for adults 16 years of age or older, $95 for minors under the age of 16.

All passport Fair locations will also offer passport photo services. A photo costs $15, which can be paid for with cash, a personal check, a debit or credit card, or a money order.

According to the news release, the average time for passport applications and renewals is six weeks, but the State Department can expedite the process to within three weeks for an additional fee.

"To apply for a passport, travelers need to complete Passport Application Form DS-11 (unsigned) and provide one of the following: a U.S. birth certificate from the Department of Vital Statistics (not a certificate of birth) or naturalization papers," the news release states. "Applicants must also show either a valid driver's license, a previous or current U.S. passport book or card, Certificate of Naturalization, Certificate of Citizenship, military I.D. or a federal, state or municipal government employee I.D. card. Applicants 15 and under must be present with both parents unless consent is given; ages 16 and 17 require only one parent be present."

For more information, CLICK HERE.

