IU Southeast adding new dorm on campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The campus of Indiana University Southeast is growing by adding another new dorm on campus.

The plan calls for 87 new beds in an apartment-style dorm that is scheduled to open in 2019.

University officials say requests to live on campus have exceeded the number of available beds for the past three years.

It will be the sixth dorm built on the New Albany campus since 2008.

Officials plan to begin construction in the Spring.



