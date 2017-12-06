Fairdale woman's Santa collection surpasses 1,200 figurines

Police say the man was unconscious and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The victim's family says the car where his body was found is parked outside the home where he lived.

Homeless by 11 and relying on the kindness of strangers, art was the one constant in Jamie Homeister's life and now, her passion is paying off.

At the time of his sentencing, his attorney told the court there were no other victims.

Indiana could not make a perimeter shot. Louisville has excellent balance. David Padgett's team rode that formula to rally from a 10-point hole to beat the Hoosiers, 71-62.

Lamar Jackson's bid to become only the second player to win a second Heisman Trophy came up short, but the Louisville quarterback walked away with a smile in his second trip to Manhattan as a finalist.

The man died at the scene, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chris Cress can't escape the watchful eye of Santa. He's always watching. The Fairdale grandmother has more than 1,200 Santa figures that she unpacks every Christmas.

"Every year we just pile more in," she said.

The annual tradition is 45 years in the making. Her first ever Santa still hangs on her tree year after year.

"My husband's mother got me started picking them up one at a time," Cress said.

The St. Nicks come in all shapes and sizes. Some sing, others dance. "I've got one that does the nae nae. I've got one that does the cha cha slide," said Cress.

No Santa is too silly, no Claus too quirky for Cress. "Have you really looked at a Santa? Look how jolly they are and how pretty they are," Cress said.

The whole Kris Kringle caboodle stays in a storage unit 11 months out of the year, but the weekend after Thanksgiving, this little elf gets to work.

"It takes two whole days and we start like 5 o'clock in the morning to 9 o'clock at night both days," said Cress.

This isn't the first time WDRB has paid a visit to Cress and her colossal collection. We first met her in 2010, when her collection reached 797. "But I say though when I get 1,000, I may quit, but I don't know if I will or not," she said at the time.

Since then her collection has grown. "No I didn't stop. I thought I would. I really did, but they kept giving, so we kept building it up," said Cress.

In the last seven years, Cress has added more than 400 new Santas. Do the math, that's more than 50 Santas a year. She has a standing date with her sister once a week to go Santa searching. "Year round. All year round. Yard sales, Goodwills, peddler malls. Wherever they are, we find them," Cress said.

The sky is the limit when it comes to Santas, because there is no limit when it comes to bringing joy to others.

"I hope it puts a little happiness in their hearts and they don't think of the grief," said Cress.

The Santas stay to spread holiday cheer through the new year. Then it's back into storage. Until then, she'll keep adding to her collection, one Father Christmas at a time.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Cress still has a long way to go to beat the world record. That honor belongs to a man in Canada. He has more than 5,000 different items of Santa Claus memorabilia, including 2,360 figurines.

