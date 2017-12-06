Busy Central Station shopping center continues to grow with Kroger expansion and new stores

Central Station shopping center right across from Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium has continued to grow since it was built in 2005.

At the busy crossroads of Central Avenue and South Second and Third Streets, the shopping center has 21 open businesses and will soon reach its maximum capacity.

“It can get really packed,” said Mckenzie Roeik, who shops at the Kroger at Central Station. “There's always people in here.”

The shopping center picked up momentum when Planet Fitness moved in back in 2014, and last winter, it got even bigger when Kroger began construction to nearly double its size from 50,000 square feet to 93,000 square feet.

“We are getting lots of new things, such as salad bar, sushi, Pan Asian, fresh made-to-order meals,” store manager Taryn Mynear said.

The expansion recently opened, although work will continue until the Kentucky Derby.

Now that the store is larger and up to date, parking has become the main concern for some customers. However, Cincinnati-based leasing agent Andy Schneider said the 753 parking spaces in the lot are more than the mandate. He said the minimum number of parking spots is one for every 1,000 square feet of business.

If that was the case, Central Station has five times the amount of parking spaces that are required. Schneider said 30 to 40 more spots are coming to this lot in the near future.

