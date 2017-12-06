Rural King fined $14,000 for alleged safety violations at Jeffer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rural King fined $14,000 for alleged safety violations at Jeffersonville warehouse

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) -- State regulators have fined farm supply chain Rural King $14,000 for alleged safety violations at a southern Indiana warehouse.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a Nov. 30 order that lists seven safety violations inspectors found at Rural King's Jeffersonville warehouse.

The Mattoon, Illinois-based company must either pay the fines or contest the violations.

The News and Tribune reports that IOSHA inspected the warehouse after an employee filed a complaint.

The agency says six of the seven violations its inspectors found are deemed serious and could have resulted in an accident or illness that would result in death or serious physical harm.

Those include a lack of railing for part of an upper-level of the warehouse that exposed workers to potential falls exceeding eight feet.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

