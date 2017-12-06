Kentucky lawmaker pushing to bring early voting to Commonwealth - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky lawmaker pushing to bring early voting to Commonwealth

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky state lawmaker wants to make it easier for voters to cast their ballots.

Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington is making a push to bring early voting to the Commonwealth. He pre-filed a bill to be considered in 2018.

It would allow anyone to vote in person on the three Saturdays before any primary, regular election or special election. It would also extend voting hours for election day voting from 6-8 p.m.

Currently, there's no early voting in Kentucky, only absentee voting.

The rule change would be meant for those who are elderly or disabled, military personnel or people temporarily living outside of the state.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.