Kentucky lawmaker pushing to bring early voting to Commonwealth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky state lawmaker wants to make it easier for voters to cast their ballots.

Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington is making a push to bring early voting to the Commonwealth. He pre-filed a bill to be considered in 2018.

It would allow anyone to vote in person on the three Saturdays before any primary, regular election or special election. It would also extend voting hours for election day voting from 6-8 p.m.

Currently, there's no early voting in Kentucky, only absentee voting.

The rule change would be meant for those who are elderly or disabled, military personnel or people temporarily living outside of the state.

