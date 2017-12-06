FBI investigating theft case at Louisville Metro Police Officers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

FBI investigating theft case at Louisville Metro Police Officers Credit Union

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is looking into a case of theft at the Louisville Metro Police Officers' Credit Union.

Investigators say the theft happened at the Market Street location in downtown Louisville.

Police released few details, not even saying how much money is missing.

The FBI tells WDRB News it's aware of the situation, and is working to determine if there was a violation of federal law. No one has been arrested in the case.

The credit union is open to all law enforcement personnel and their immediate families, as well as a handful of other companies.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.