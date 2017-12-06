LMPD looking for man who allegedly robbed St. Matthews bank - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD looking for man who allegedly robbed St. Matthews bank

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in St. Matthews.

The man approached a teller at Old National Bank at 4201 Shelbyville Road on Nov. 20 and presented a demand note. No one was injured, but the suspect is still on the run.

LMPD describes the man as a 6-foot, 175-pound black male, which is 45 to 55 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.

